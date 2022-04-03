EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.
NASDAQ EYPT remained flat at $$12.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 191,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,026. The company has a market cap of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
