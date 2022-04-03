EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ EYPT remained flat at $$12.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 191,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,026. The company has a market cap of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

