Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.78. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2,967,331 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $533.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)
