Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 660,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.