FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 232.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx stock traded down $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.