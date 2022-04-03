FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Down 2%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $226.23 and last traded at $226.77. Approximately 11,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,523,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

