FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.