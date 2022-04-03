Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.82) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,217.14.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $23.96 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.