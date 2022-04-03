FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 785,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,417. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FibroGen by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

