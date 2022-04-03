Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $303.23

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.23 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($3.99). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 618,347 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.18 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

