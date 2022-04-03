First Advantage Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Advantage in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FA. Barclays decreased their price target on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

NYSE:FA opened at $20.23 on Friday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,954 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in First Advantage by 2,323.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 932,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

