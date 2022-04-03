First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,896,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 770,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.