First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,896,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 770,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
