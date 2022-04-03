First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

BUSE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Busey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

