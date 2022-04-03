First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $971.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $658.23. 140,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $809.44. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $641.30 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

