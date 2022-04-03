First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $116.07. 214,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 57,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

