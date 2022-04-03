FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

