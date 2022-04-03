FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FE. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.

FE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,847. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

