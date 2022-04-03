Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.