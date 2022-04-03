Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.