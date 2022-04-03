Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:FBC opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

