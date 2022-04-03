Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 994,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fluent has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 146.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 140.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

