FMC (NYSE:FMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $131.13. 1,031,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

