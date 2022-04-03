FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FONR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 2,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

