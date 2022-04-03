Fractal Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $268,978.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 104.2% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

