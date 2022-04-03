Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 27th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

FRD opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

