Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Several research firms have commented on ULCC. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 128,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after buying an additional 234,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

