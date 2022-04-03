Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 9.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.29. 202,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,666,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,651,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,922,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.