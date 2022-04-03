Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 9.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.29. 202,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,666,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
