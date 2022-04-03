FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Heartland Express, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

HTLD opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

