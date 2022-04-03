FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By DA Davidson

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

