FY2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
