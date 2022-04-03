FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

