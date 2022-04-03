G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

