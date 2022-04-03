Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 10% Following Analyst Downgrade

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares were down 10% during trading on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock to C$1.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Galiano Gold traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 188,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 64,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

