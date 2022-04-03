Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 903 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Dollar General by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.95. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

