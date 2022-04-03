Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,262.7% during the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $415.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,668. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

