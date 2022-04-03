Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 5,696,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

