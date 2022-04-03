Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

LULU stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.44. 1,360,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

