Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.21. 2,174,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,943. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

