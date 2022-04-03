Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $74.29. 23,182,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,512,895. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

