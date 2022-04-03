GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

GBL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

