Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

