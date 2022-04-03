General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $127,020,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $42.96 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

