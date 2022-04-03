Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $63.88 on Friday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $872.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.