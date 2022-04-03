Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
