Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($120.88) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.89 ($108.67).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €66.05 ($72.58) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($109.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.