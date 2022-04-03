Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,417.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.58) to €16.20 ($17.80) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

GRPTF stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

