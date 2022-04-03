GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
