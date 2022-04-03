GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

