Gifto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.80 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $45.47 million and $40.80 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 63.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

