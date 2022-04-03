GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in March

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.82 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.22.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

