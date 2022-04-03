Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

GKOS traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 573,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,629. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $98.29.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

