Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives $20.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 753,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

