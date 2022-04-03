Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

