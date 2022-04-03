GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,213,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 2,951,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,995. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

